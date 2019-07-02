Bridge repairs on Coquihalla impacting traffic until October

Planned repairs on the Carolin Bridge, approximately 25 kilometres north of Hope. B.C., will impact traffic on the Coquihalla Highway throughout the summer.

Crews are scheduled to begin rehabilitation work on the 30-year-old bridge on July 3 and are expected to continue until October. Work will include concrete repairs, bearing replacement and deck resurfacing.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. on Sundays until Fridays at 8 a.m. An additional counterflow lane will be in place from 8 a.m. Fridays until 8 p.m. Sundays. The extra lane will accommodate northbound traffic on Fridays and Saturdays and southbound traffic on Sundays.

To create the counterflow lane, lanes on that stretch of Highway 5 will be narrowed from five metres to 3.8 metres.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and, if possible, should plan to travel outside of these peak times:

Southbound: Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and holiday Mondays from noon to 6 p.m.

Northbound: Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and long weekends from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers.

For up-to-date highway travel information, visit DriveBC.ca.