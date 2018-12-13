Bridal party politics: Vancouver city hall mulls wedding proposal

Ever wonder about saying your "I dos" at city hall? It could happen.

Coun. Melissa De Genova is bringing forward a motion for Vancouver city staff to consider offering Vancouver City Hall as a venue for weddings and civil ceremonies.

De Genova said city hall weddings, which are already offered in many other Canadian cities, could be an affordable alternative for couples.

"Some people consider that to be quite iconic to come to city hall and get married. Also, in looking back to the history of why a courthouse or why city hall, it was an affordable way for couples who wanted to have a small ceremony or wedding to get married," she said.

"I think considering our city has ranked as one of the least affordable, couples are probably trying to spend as much as they can on housing and less on wedding ceremonies."

Could this be the site of your dream wedding? (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

Vancouver City Hall was built by the architectural firm of Townley and Matheson and is a designated heritage building known for its art deco architecture.

De Genova's motion asks staff to consider Helena Gutteridge Plaza and the garden as possible options for wedding venues.

Setting wedding precedent

Cities like Victoria, Ottawa, and Toronto all offer the opportunity for couples to book in advance and hold wedding ceremonies on site.

According to De Genova's motion, most city halls across Canada offer civil marriage services, allowing between five and 30 guests, with ceremonies ranging from 10 to 20 minutes.

At Ottawa City Hall, couples can choose weekday or weekend options for weddings, at a cost ranging from $141.30 for week day ceremonies to $212 for weekends.

Toronto City Hall has its own dedicated wedding chamber where you can get married throughout the day while council meets.

The motion will be introduced on Tuesday and asks staff to report back to council with recommendations by December 2019.