Parole conditions loosened for B.C. man who abducted and sexually assaulted child

A man convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Langley has been granted less restrictive parole conditions.

Brian Abrosimo, 56, was first released to a halfway house in the Okanagan in 2017, when he was granted parole after serving 11 years of a 14-year prison sentence for multiple offences including sexual assault, kidnapping, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

After a parole board decision on July 22, he will no longer be subject to two exceptional restrictions on his freedom.

Before then, Abrosimo was only allowed to leave the halfway house for an hour a day, and only in the company of a male staff member. He also had to abide by a curfew keeping him at the halfway house from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

The parole board said those conditions "are no longer reasonable and necessary for the protection of society and to assist with your reintegration as a law-abiding citizen," according to the decision.

Abrosimo will still have to follow the curfew imposed on everyone in the halfway house, which stretches from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

His parole is also subject to a number of other conditions, including bans on visiting schools, swimming pools, parks and other places frequented by children, and on being in the presence of girls under the age of 18. He's also forbidden from visiting Abbotsford, Langley and Vancouver Island.

Abrosimo has a long and violent criminal history, but his most recent sentence began in 2006 after attacks on a sex trade worker and two girls in the summer of 2004.

According to the parole board decision, he drove the sex trade worker to a secluded area, handcuffed her, gagged her, pointed a handgun at her, threatened to kill her and then sexually assaulted her.

A month later, Abrosimo hit two girls, aged 15 and 11, with his van while they were riding bikes in Aldergrove. The older girl's wrist was broken in the collision. Abrosimo grabbed the younger girl, drove away with her in his van, and then sexually assaulted her.