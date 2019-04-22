1 person dead, 2 injured after 'very violent struggle' at Brentwood Bay home

One person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a "'very violent struggle" at a home in the Victoria suburb of Brentwood Bay.

Central Saanich Police Chief Const. Les Sylven said police were called to the scene in the 7200 block of Meadowlark Lane, near West Saanich Road, at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Sylven said they found the three victims, including the deceased person, in the home when they arrived.

A man was arrested and is currently in custody, he said. The incident was not a random act of violence, Sylven added.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken the lead on the investigation.

Sylven said he expects them to be on scene for the next few days.