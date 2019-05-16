Man faces 2 new charges following 'violent struggle' at Vancouver Island home

A man accused of murder at a home in Central Saanich, B.C., where police found signs of a "violent struggle" is facing two additional charges of aggravated assault.

The Central Saanich Police Service says Alan Chapman of Nanaimo appeared in court Wednesday.

Police had previously announced a charge of first-degree murder against him and say the additional charges also relate to the incident on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of Brentwood Bay.

Police said they arrested a man Saturday after responding to a report of a disturbance shortly after midnight.

They said officers arrived to find one person dead and two severely injured people at the home.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Crime Unit is leading the investigation and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.