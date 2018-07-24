Brentwood Bay bacteria spike blamed on 'live-aboard' boat dwellers
District has posted warnings at popular swimming spot since June due to high counts of enterococci bacteria
The growing number of people living aboard boats in Brentwood Bay is being blamed for an increase in bacteria in the waters that has led to warnings about swimming at a popular beach.
Warning signs have been posted at Brentwood Bay Beach in Central Saanich, B.C., since June due to high levels of enterococci, a bacteria found in the digestive tracts of humans and animals. The bacteria can also be caused by tide changes, heat and rainfall runoff.
Michael Simmons, vice-president of the Saanich Inlet Protection Society, says the number of "live-aboards" who inhabit the bay has increased over the years and the bacteria is likely caused by them.
"We think it's coming from the marine side. On the marine side it possibly could be marine mammals ... we think it's more likely coming from the livaboards in the bay," Simmons said.
Simmons says he has spoken with engineers who have tested the storm water drains and sanitary sewers for leaks and they have told him there is no evidence of contamination from those systems.
'Source can be difficult to determine'
Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor confirmed that tests of storm water and sanitary systems showed they were not the cause of elevated bacteria counts. But he is hesitant to blame the boats in the bay.
"Sometimes the source can be difficult to determine," Windsor said. "At this point it's too early to jump to any conclusions, but we're continuing to monitor what's going on in the bay."
Windsor says that municipal staff, Island Health and the Capital Regional District are continuing to monitor the problem.
"It may be an inconvenience to people but safety is paramount, obviously," he said.
District seeks jurisdiction over bay
As the number of boats in Brentwood Bay increases, the district is working with the province toward a licence of occupation that would give them jurisdiction over the waters.
"The district is taking a bit more initiative because the problem [of more boats] has been growing over the last couple of years," he told Manusha Janakiram, guest host of CBC's All Points West.
"A lot of them are probably responsible boat owners. We feel that everyone wants to do the right thing, but there needs to be greater coordination so the district is perusing a licence of occupation to take on a leadership role."
He says that with better coordination of services, they can make sure that pump out services are being used and that people are abiding by holding tank requirements.
Listen to the full interviews with Michael Simmons and Ryan Windsor:
With files from All Points West
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story stated that Brentwood Bay Beach was closed. The beach is not in fact closed to public access; instead, the district has posted signs advising the public that the water may be unsafe for swimming.Jul 24, 2018 11:24 AM PT
