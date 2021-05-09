RCMP seeks tips after body of woman found along Highway 93 near Radium, B.C.

Police in southeastern B.C. are looking for help to determine what happened to a 35-year-old woman found dead Thursday who had been travelling from Didsbury, Alta., to Kootenay National Park near Radium, B.C.

RCMP say the victim, Brenda Ware, was found 54 kilometres northeast of Radium, along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

Police are calling her death suspicious but have not released any details about what happened to her.

Her vehicle, a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alberta licence plate YPC 553, was also discovered Thursday.

Police are asking anyone who saw Ware or her vehicle from May 4 to May 6 to contact them.

Ware is described as being five feet one inch, or 155 cm, and weighing 108 pounds, or 49 kilograms. She had blue eyes and brown hair.

Social media accounts associated with her name and image say she lived in Cremona, Alta., and worked as a hairstylist.

Hitchhikers

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said in a release that investigators want to speak with anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in the area or who has dash-camera video of driving through Kootenay National Park between May 5 and 6.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at 1-877-987-8477.

B.C.'s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the death.