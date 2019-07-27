'People just love it': flower lady leaves trail of joy for strangers

Brenda Penner of Kelowna cuts bouquets of flowers from her garden to give to strangers across the city.

One spot Penner frequently brings flowers to is her gym, H20, which she visits every morning. She's taken bouquets there every week for the last six years.

"I thought, there's no flowers at H20," she said. "There's beautiful people...but there's no flowers...let someone else enjoy them," she said.

For Penner, seeing the joy flowers bring to people, makes it all worth it. "People just love it… they're shocked and pleased," she said.

Brenda Penner says people love her bouquets. Strangers are usually 'shocked' and "pleased." (Sarah Penton)

"If I'm not there for a week, or if I'm on vacation... [They'll say] well, doesn't Brenda like us any more?" Penner says with a laugh.

She doesn't just bring flowers to her gym. It's not unusual for Penner to pack up her car, head down to the community theatre, and pass bouquets out to strangers on any random day.

She's been gardening for 40 years and her garden consists of perennial plants, including sunflowers, tulips, and daffodils.

One year, she had an epiphany. She says she cut her flowers a few days early to give to others to enjoy, instead of having them wind up in the trash.

She even hands out flowers at her doctor's office and the place where she makes homemade wine.

"Every once in a while…[I say].. 'I got extra, I'm going, I'm taking a bouquet of flowers," says Penner.

Gratitude for life saving gym staff

Penner's appreciation for her gym staff goes deeper than weekly bouquet deliveries. She remembers how one day, her husband's trainer at H20 noticed he looked unusually pale.

He went to the doctor and was shocked to learn he had two blockages in his heart.

He's now in top shape after undergoing surgery. But Penner said had it not been for the trainer, her husband would have died.

Brenda Penner has a special place in her heart for her husband's trainer at the H20 gym, where she delivers her weekly bouquet. She credits the trainer for saving her husband's life. (Sarah Penton)

At one point in her life, Penner thought about becoming a professional florist, but wasn't drawn to the business aspect of it.

"People are way too picky. I'd rather give, and see the enjoyment on people's faces when they get a bouquet….I always say, with flowers, I never need a therapist."