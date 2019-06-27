Second councillor quits Surrey mayor's alliance within a month
Councillors Brenda Locke and Steven Pettigrew say they both plan to sit as independents
For the second time in less than a month, a city councillor in Surrey, B.C., has left the mayor's coalition.
Coun. Brenda Locke announced Thursday that she is quitting Mayor Doug McCallum's Safe Surrey Coalition, saying the alliance has fallen into dysfunction under McCallum's leadership — particularly as the city moves toward a municipal police force.
"The whole process around the police transition, it has been a flawed process. A flawed process will be a flawed outcome, for me, and I can't support it anymore," Locke said during a phone call Thursday morning. "[McCallum] hasn't been transparent and he hasn't been inclusive."
Locke also said McCallum "disparaged" her and her personal "integrity," but did not elaborate further.
"That was a problem for me," she said.
The City of Surrey is working to establish an independent police force to replace the RCMP by April 1, 2021. The city released its long-anticipated transition plan on June 3, detailing what the new policing model for the municipality would look like.
Creating an independent police force and terminating the policing contract with the RCMP was one of McCallum's main campaign promises in last October's election.
Four days before the transition plan was announced, Coun. Steven Pettigrew quit McCallum's team.
Pettigrew had also been outspoken over the marred policing transition process and lack of transparency, but a statement said the final straw was the coalition's position on protecting the city's tree canopy.
Both Locke and Pettigrew plan to sit as independent councillors. Surrey's council will now have two independent councillors, a Surrey First councillor, and five remaining Safe Surrey councillors alongside McCallum.
With files from Yvette Brend and Jesse Johnston
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.