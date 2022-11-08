New era begins in Surrey with Brenda Locke sworn in as mayor

The new mayor of British Columbia's second-largest municipality has been sworn in.

Mayor Brenda Locke and eight councillors began their terms Monday evening with ceremony and applause.

Coun. Joanne Charles of the Semiahmoo First Nation led a welcome to the attendees with singing, drumming and a speech.

After the singing of O Canada, provincial court Judge Valliammai Chettiar administered the oath of office to Locke, followed by the elected councillors together as a group.

Full house in Surrey City Hall tonight for the swearing-in ceremony of new Mayor Brenda Locke. <a href="https://t.co/ULSRcMqoAd">pic.twitter.com/ULSRcMqoAd</a> —@JoshtotheG

The nine members of council then took their seats in the council chambers to a round of applause.

In her inaugural speech, Locke promised a new, more respectful tone when it comes to debate. She promised the return of the Surrey ethics commissioner, which garnered applause from the galley.

She also made it clear that the RCMP will be staying as Surrey's police force — a key election promise.

Close election

Brenda Locke defeated controversial incumbent Doug McCallum by just 973 votes in October's civic election, promising to reverse a decision to sever ties with the RCMP and establish a municipal police force.

Locke brings a majority Surrey Connect slate to city council with the election of four fellow party members — Harry Bains, Gordon Hepner, Rob Stutt and Pardeep Kaur Kooner — on a council of eight.

Under McCallum, Surrey had already begun to transition from the RCMP to the city-controlled Surrey Police Service.

But Locke, who campaigned against it, maintained keeping the Mounties would save Surrey $521 million over the next four years.

Locke also committed to using federal subsidies to increase funding for the Mounties, as well as the Surrey Fire Service, bylaw enforcement and mental health and youth programs. She has also promised to improve transparency around how business is done at city hall.

On the housing and affordability crisis, Locke and her team have pledged to reduce the backlog in construction permit applications to help increase supply.

With a population of 570,000, Surrey has been growing at a rate of roughly 10 per cent per year for almost a decade. It is projected to surpass Vancouver, population 675,000, to become the most populous city in B.C. by the year 2030.