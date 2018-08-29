B.C. government launches breastfeeding plan for infants in care

The B.C. government has launched a plan to give infants in government care better access to breastfeeding by keeping them close to their mothers.

Nearly 200 infants less than a week old were brought into care between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by the Ministry of Children and Family Development and B.C.'s representative for children and youth.

The report updates directives for social workers on keeping mothers and infants together.

It also develops guidelines for social workers to promote breastfeeding when an infant is separated from their birth mother.

That includes facilitating breastfeeding, providing breast pumps, finding ways to make the breast milk available to the infant and addressing breastfeeding within the context of substance abuse.

"It's one more way we can support family connections, keep infants with their parents and help reduce the number of children who come into care in the first place," Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy​ said in a statement.

500 kids in care over 5 years

The report comes after the B.C. Supreme Court ordered the children's ministry in February to increase an Indigenous mother's access to her infant for breastfeeding and bonding.

The court found that the ministry hadn't considered supports for the mother's First Nations community to keep the family together.

On average, more than 500 infants less than a year old entered government care each year from 2013 to 2018.

Nearly 70 per cent of those infants were Indigenous.

