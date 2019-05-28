Mothers in Metro Vancouver group angry at woman who sold their donated breast milk

Dozens of Metro Vancouver women are upset — that at least in a couple of cases — breast milk they donated was sold for profit without their knowledge or consent.

Posting to a Facebook page that connects women who need milk with those willing to donate, a mother said she paid for breast milk from a woman who had received it for free.

Jodi Neidert has donated 650 ounces of her breast milk to the woman accused of selling it.

"Betrayal ... I wanted to do something good and help someone who wasn't able to do [what] I could do, to learn she is making money off of me and other good people it's pretty sad," said Neidert.

According to Health Canada, many mothers turn to private individuals or the Internet to find milk since milk banks only have limited quantities reserved for high-risk infants in intensive care. There are only four milk banks in the country, including one at B.C. Women's Hospital.

Risk from unknown sources of milk

However, Health Canada does warn of potential health risks associated with obtaining milk from outside sources.

CBC News reached out to the woman in question but hasn't heard back. We are also choosing to not identify her because she's not facing criminal charges.

Coquitlam RCMP say they've investigated, but it is not and offence to reselling breast milk.

"Once something is given or donated, you generally lose the right to tell someone what to do with it," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP.

Once Neidert found out about the allegations, she confronted the woman by messaging her on Facebook.

"She said yes, she was the one selling it and she said she was sorry."

Neidert estimates the woman made $650 off her donated breast milk.

'I wanted to help out another mom'

Dozens of other women have posted on the Facebook page called Human Milk 4 Human Babies — British Columbia saying they, too, donated to the same women and are angry. Some said the woman pestered them constantly asking for milk and even told one mother to take medication to take to increase her supply.

Tanya Bemister donated 100 ounces of milk to the woman in October.

"As a mom, I wanted to help out another mom. I would never charge a mom," said Bemister.

She also messaged the woman to ask if she sold her breast milk, but the woman said she did not. Bemister says she's not sure if it's true or not, and is still upset.

"Makes me sick to my stomach that someone would profit off someone's good deed."

"I feel disgusting," said Bemister. "Whether it's my milk or someone else, it was not to be sold, it was to be given to an infant in need."

Both Bemister and Neidert said they will not let this one situation stop them from donating to mothers who are in need.