B.C. teen swimmer hauls home 8 medals from North American Indigenous Games

B.C. athletes arrived home from the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax last week, and one Victoria-based swimmer had far heavier luggage than when she left.

Métis athlete Breanna Aimoe,15, dominated in the under-16 female division at the Games, where she secured three gold and five silver medals. She placed number one in three individual events (50-metre breaststroke, 200-metre individual medley and 400-metre freestyle) and took silver in another three (50-metre butterfly, 100-metre freestyle and 200-metre freestyle).

Aimoe rounded out her hardware with two second-place finishes in team relay events.

"I have a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to race there and be with a lot of the Indigenous youth across the country," said Aimoe, speaking on CBC's On The Island Wednesday.

Aimoe shows off her haul.. (Michelle Aimoe)

The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) brings together 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff representing more than 750 Indigenous nations from across Turtle Island (North America).

Held from July 15 to 23, this year marked the 10th edition of NAIG, where teen athletes aged 13 to 19 compete.

Equally important to the sports competition, says Almoe, is the cultural exchange.

"Everybody was from a different nation or a different territory or different state, but we're all on the same team, and we're all cheering for each other, and the sense of community was incredible," said Aimoe.

Aimoe won three gold medals at the North American Indigenous Games and five silvers. (Susan Meier/Indigenous Sport Physical Activity and Recreation Council)

A swimmer since she was 10, Aimoe credits her mom with entering her into the sport and says she started racing against just her sister and grew to love it. She has a couple of years of high school left and then is hoping to go to university in the U.S. and keep competing in the pool.

Fresh from the pool for her radio interview, Aimoe said she is currently training for upcoming national competitions and is looking long-term at another prestigious podium.

"Probably not the next Olympics, but maybe the following one in Los Angeles," said Aimoe about the 2028 Summer Games.

Aimoe hits the pool during one of her events at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax in July 2023. (Susan Meier/Indigenous Sport Physical Activity and Recreation Council)

No stranger to swim meets, she says the NAIG has been her favourite so far, and she loved the culture of the athlete's village and the Indigenous artists and performances at the opening ceremony.

But all of the excitement did not distract the decorated athlete from the task at hand.

"I love the competition most of all."