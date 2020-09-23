Break-ins to parkades, sheds, storage areas have doubled this year, Victoria police say

Victoria police say the number of break-ins to underground parkades, residential sheds and storage lockers has doubled this year.

There were 207 break-ins in those locations between Jan. 1 and Sept. 14, 2019, versus 414 break-ins in the same period this year, police said in a release Wednesday.

Break-ins to underground parkades went up from 137 in 2019 to 194 this year, a 40 per cent increase.

Upon entering parkades, thieves have been targeting storage lockers and vehicles, police said.

They've also focused on bicycles, phones, laptops, small appliances and tools.

Police are advising people to photograph their bikes, tools and tech items, and record the serial numbers.

Residents should also consider strengthening locks and lighting on their sheds and storage.

"If an item is really high value, it may be safer inside your residence or unit."

Police warn valuables should never be left in a vehicle, and people should report any suspicious activity in an underground parkade to Victoria police's non-emergency line.