Coquitlam RCMP has confirmed it is investigating a report of a break and enter at the same house where a man and his son were found dead on Oct. 21.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told CBC News the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

McLaughlin said police cannot share details around the break and enter, including what was stolen, the value of any goods stolen, or when it occurred, as they are "important components of the investigation."

Last week, Nicole Taitinger confirmed her eight-year-old son Oscar Taitinger was the victim of a homicide inside the home. His body was found beside the body of his father, Mark Taitinger.

Oscar Taitinger was eight years old when he was killed. (Nicole Taitinger)

Nicole Taitinger said she and Mark broke up during the summer after 25 years together.

In an interview with CBC News, she said she told RCMP that her estranged husband was dangerous and owned multiple guns. She said she filed a police report about him in September, a week-and-a-half after leaving him.

The RCMP has confirmed it is reviewing how the file was handled.