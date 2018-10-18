Brazen vandals chainsaw 3 Port Coquitlam hydro poles

Vandals with a chainsaw and little apparent fear of electrocution cut down two hydro poles and attempted to bring down a third early Tuesday morning in Port Coquitlam.

More than 4,500 BC Hydro customers lost power for four hours after three overhead power lines carrying 12,000 volts each were brought down and another underground line was severed.

A third hydro pole was cut through but was kept standing by overhead wires. (BC Hydro)

"It's incredibly risky and really concerning to us," said BC Hydro spokeswoman Mora Scott. "Unfortunately, it's not the first time we've see this."

Scott says its possible the vandals were looking to steal copper wire, as was the case two years ago when six poles in Surrey were cut down with a chainsaw.

The Port Coquitlam poles were located along railway racks in Gates Park and were cut down approximately 4:30 a.m. creating a substantial risk to anyone who may have been in the area.

All three poles have been replaced and the RCMP and BC Hydro are investigating.

