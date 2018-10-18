Brazen vandals chainsaw 3 Port Coquitlam hydro poles
4,500 Hydro customers lose power after poles cut down in Gates Park
Vandals with a chainsaw and little apparent fear of electrocution cut down two hydro poles and attempted to bring down a third early Tuesday morning in Port Coquitlam.
More than 4,500 BC Hydro customers lost power for four hours after three overhead power lines carrying 12,000 volts each were brought down and another underground line was severed.
"It's incredibly risky and really concerning to us," said BC Hydro spokeswoman Mora Scott. "Unfortunately, it's not the first time we've see this."
Scott says its possible the vandals were looking to steal copper wire, as was the case two years ago when six poles in Surrey were cut down with a chainsaw.
The Port Coquitlam poles were located along railway racks in Gates Park and were cut down approximately 4:30 a.m. creating a substantial risk to anyone who may have been in the area.
All three poles have been replaced and the RCMP and BC Hydro are investigating.
Read more from CBC British Columbia
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.