B.C.'s most wanted man, Brandon Teixeira, arrested in California

B.C.'s most wanted fugitive has been arrested in California after a dramatic scene that saw 27-year-old Brandon Teixeira attempt to ram past an armoured vehicle in an attempt to escape, according to police.

Teixeira was arrested Sunday at a house in Oroville, Calif., according to Sgt. Frank Jang of the multi-jurisdictional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IIHT).

"We've found Mr. Teixeira and he'll have his day in court," Jang said.

The RCMP's liaison office in Los Angeles was able to locate Teixeira — along with a U.S. Marshals-led task force that included SWAT teams from Butte County, Tehama County and the Chico Police Department.

Teixeira attempted to escape during the arrest, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BSCO).

"Teixeira did not comply with BCSO orders and got into a vehicle on the property," read the statement.

He then rammed his vehicle into an armoured police vehicle, backed up, and tried to flee.

The statement goes on to describe Teixeira exiting his vehicle and continuing to ignore police orders until a dog was used to detain him.

He was taken to hospital and into U.S. federal custody. Teixeira will have to be extradited to be brought back to Canada for a trial.

"It's safe to say he's not going to be back today. There is a process and we have to respect that process," said Jang.

Teixeira is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of of 28-year-old Nicolas Khabra, who was shot to death in Surrey, B.C., in October 2017.

Teixeira has been called a significant risk to public safety by police. Officials posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, before increasing it to $55,000. Police had described him as extremely violent and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The search expanded to Alberta earlier this year, as Teixeira was known to have associates in the province.

IHIT Media Relations Officer Sgt. Frank Jang addresses the media during a news conference on Monday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

BCSO officials said a large amount of illegal drugs were found on the scene. The seizure included nearly 12 kilograms of heroin, 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills, and about 18 kilograms of cannabis.

Another man arrested at the house, Jeff Gaurier, 30, has been charged with harbouring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale, and possession of marijuana for sale.

Teixiera's criminal record includes drug possession and trafficking, firearms offences, break and enter and aggravated assault.