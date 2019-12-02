B.C.'s most wanted man arrested in California on 1st-degree murder warrant

The man known as B.C.'s most wanted fugitive, Brandon Teixeira, has been arrested, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Teixeira, 27, was charged with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Nicolas Khabra.

Khabra was shot to death in Surrey in October of 2017.

IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said Teixeira was arrested Sunday in Oroville, California.

"We've found Mr. Teixeira and he'll have his day in court," he said.

According to Jang, the RCMP liaison's office in Los Angeles was able to locate the fugitive along with a U.S. Marshals-led task force, which included the Butte County SWAT team.

Teixeira will have to be extradited to be brought back to Canada for a trial.

"It's safe to say he's not going to be back today. There is a process and we have to respect that process," said Jang.



More to come.