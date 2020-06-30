Brandi's strip club set to reopen after COVID-19 shutdown
Impermeable barriers and new seating plan now in place at the Vancouver club after 3 patrons tested positive
A Vancouver strip club that closed after three patrons tested positive for COVID-19 is set to reopen.
"After a thorough inspection and complete review of all protocols by Vancouver Coastal Health we have been cleared for a safe reopen," says a notice posted on the Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge website.
"We have worked with VCH for the last four days to make sure we meet the necessary guidelines for sanitation."
On the weekend health officials announced several people who attended the club at 595 Hornby St. had tested positive for COVID-19.
A public warning was issued saying that exposure could have taken place on June 21, 22, 23 and 24 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT the following morning, and from midnight to 3 a.m. on June 26.
Anyone who attended Brandi's during those dates and times was asked to monitor themselves for 14 days.
A five-page COVID-19 safety plan posted on Brandi's website says seating has been rearranged to segregate groups into six people or fewer and to encourage guests to remain seated.
'Impermeable barrier'
The plan says the Champagne Room has been reconfigured to allow only six customers and two dancers maximum, "with impermeable Plexiglas barrier separating them."
"The policy has always been no touching, there is an impermeable barrier between the client and the girls, they have been instructed to keep two metres distance even with the impermeable barrier. If found in breach of this, the girl will be sent home or guest ejected, depending who is at fault," reads the plan.
On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there was no evidence so far that the strip club outbreak had led to community transmission of the virus, but it should serve as a warning to the public to stay vigilant.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.