Brandi's strip club set to reopen after COVID-19 shutdown

A Vancouver strip club that closed after three patrons tested positive for COVID-19 is set to reopen.

"After a thorough inspection and complete review of all protocols by Vancouver Coastal Health we have been cleared for a safe reopen," says a notice posted on the Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge website.

"We have worked with VCH for the last four days to make sure we meet the necessary guidelines for sanitation."

On the weekend health officials announced several people who attended the club at 595 Hornby St. had tested positive for COVID-19.

A public warning was issued saying that exposure could have taken place on June 21, 22, 23 and 24 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT the following morning, and from midnight to 3 a.m. on June 26.

Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge in Vancouver says Vancouver Coastal Health has signed off on a plan that will allow it to reopen after three patrons tested positive for COVID-19. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Anyone who attended Brandi's during those dates and times was asked to monitor themselves for 14 days.

A five-page COVID-19 safety plan posted on Brandi's website says seating has been rearranged to segregate groups into six people or fewer and to encourage guests to remain seated.

'Impermeable barrier'

The plan says the Champagne Room has been reconfigured to allow only six customers and two dancers maximum, "with impermeable Plexiglas barrier separating them."

"The policy has always been no touching, there is an impermeable barrier between the client and the girls, they have been instructed to keep two metres distance even with the impermeable barrier. If found in breach of this, the girl will be sent home or guest ejected, depending who is at fault," reads the plan.

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there was no evidence so far that the strip club outbreak had led to community transmission of the virus, but it should serve as a warning to the public to stay vigilant.