Police visited clinic of 'brain balancing' B.C. chiropractor, court documents show

A North Vancouver chiropractor who claims to offer "brain balancing" treatments is challenging his suspension from practice.

Dan Sullins has filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court, which also reveals that the RCMP have been involved in the multiple investigations into his clinic, North Shore Brain Balancing and Complete Health.

Sullins' registration was suspended last month amid three probes by the College of Chiropractors of B.C., which has said the public could be at risk if he continues to practice.

In his July 18 petition, Sullins alleges he wasn't given proper notice of the hearing that led to the suspension order and asks the court to quash the order.

"Prior to and at the time of the hearing, Dr. Sullins was caring for his wife and newborn son … and was not frequently at his clinic," Sullins says in the petition, explaining why he missed the notices about the June 11 hearing.

College registrar Michelle Da Roza told CBC that a court date for Sullins' petition has not been scheduled and his suspension remains in place. She pointed out that the college has not made any findings of wrongdoing against Sullins.

According to Sullins' petition, the college informed him in its reasons for suspension that "the evidence in the matter is overwhelming with respect to the ongoing risk that Dr. Sullins poses to the public."

An RCMP officer has attended Sullins' clinic in the course of the college investigations, according to his petition. RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said she could not confirm whether Mounties are investigating the chiropractor.

Claims of practising 'functional neurology'

The college launched its first of three investigations into Sullins' work because of concerns about advertising. There were questions about whether he was following the college's efficacy claims policy , which says chiropractors cannot claim to treat a condition when there is a lack of "acceptable evidence" of any benefit.

Sullins trained as a chiropractor in Texas and worked in the Dallas area from 2012 to 2016, when he moved to the Vancouver area for family reasons, according to an affidavit he filed in support of his petition.

According to his website , Sullins practises something he calls "board certified functional neurology." That's not a recognized credential in B.C., and "brain balancing" isn't a recognized treatment.

"The human body can be optimized via proper balance leading to increased performance of all organs and systems for athletes, kids and the adult just wanting a higher quality of life and wishing to help turn away from disease," Sullins states on his website.

Patient testimonials on the website also suggest he's helped with some conditions that chiropractors in B.C. are specifically banned from claiming to treat, including ADHD and childhood speech disorders. One note from a former patient suggests Sullins helped treat his erectile dysfunction.

Meanwhile, the College of Physicians and Surgeons has expressed concerns about Sullins' claim to offer "functional neurology," calling it dangerous and misleading.

Sullins has not responded to requests for comment. His petition alleges the college failed to take into account the impact a suspension order would have on him.