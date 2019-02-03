Brace yourself: Extreme cold and snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

The coldest temperatures of the season have struck British Columbia, prompting municipalities to open emergency shelter spaces and Environment Canada to issue extreme cold and snowfall warnings.

According to the weather agency, arctic air has settled over the interior and temperatures could dip to -40 C overnight in multiple communities including 100 Mile House, the Peace River Regional District, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Dan Moses, intake worker at the homeless shelter at Cariboo Friendship Society in Williams Lake, said staff are going to local parks and railroad bridges where homeless people are known to stay to offer them beds indoors.

Moses said the shelter was near capacity Sunday afternoon but that no one will be turned away.

In northern parts of the province, such as Dease Lake, the mercury could drop as low as -45 C.

Temperatures in Metro Vancouver and the South Coast are not as frigid, but are 5 C to 10 C below the average for this time of year.

Additional shelter spaces have opened across the Lower Mainland to help people suffering on the streets.

UPDATE Sunday February 3, 2019<br>An <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExtremeWeatherAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExtremeWeatherAlert</a> continues throughout Metro Vancouver. Additional shelters spaces are open in Metro Vancouver.<br><br>See attached photos for list of EWR shelters.<br><br>For full shelter listings, visit: <a href="https://t.co/D5zEFnWeQO">https://t.co/D5zEFnWeQO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/homeless?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#homeless</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/alert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alert</a> <a href="https://t.co/o1a6XZ7prz">pic.twitter.com/o1a6XZ7prz</a> —@_HSABC

In Victoria, an extreme weather protocol has been activated. Under that program, the shelter capacity expands from 365 to 465 emergency shelter beds and mats.

A list of available beds can be found here.

East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are expected to be hit with 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall overnight.

Drivers are warned to use extreme caution on the roads, to have jumper cables in their vehicles and to watch out for snowplows on the roads.