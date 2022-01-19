Woman's boyfriend charged with 2nd-degree murder in Metrotown Mall stabbing

The victim of a fatal stabbing at the Metrotown Mall in Burnaby this past December has been identified as 25-year-old Melissa Blimkie of North Vancouver.

Blimkie's boyfriend, Everton Downey, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Blimkie was attacked Dec. 19 at around 11:40 a.m. in the mall parkade. She later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

IHIT said the two were in a relationship for some time before the homicide.

"This is an unimaginable loss for the friends and family of Melissa," said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. "We hope that this outcome provides them with some answers."

IHIT said Burnaby RCMP and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police were instrumental in containing and arresting Downey, who remains in custody.

Police tape and debris are seen at an elevator near the Metrotown parking garage where 25-year-old Melissa Blimkie was stabbed on Sunday, Dec. 19. She died later in hospital. (Shane Mackichan)

Although a charge has been laid, the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.