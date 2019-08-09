A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a family whose 11-year-old son died in a crash on a highway near Oyen, Alta.

The family was driving east to relocate from Vancouver to St. Catharines, Ont.

The RCMP say the boy died at the scene and two adults and two other children were airlifted to Calgary hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a semi-trailer truck slammed into the back of an SUV stopped in a construction zone.

The driver has since been released, but the other adult and the two children remain in serious condition.

The truck driver was not hurt.