Boy killed by falling tree in Chilliwack 'brought such happiness,' parents say
'Weston was a very special boy and we are absolutely heartbroken,' mother says
A Chilliwack couple has identified their five-year-old son, Weston Schwarzfeld, as the boy killed by a falling tree in the city earlier this week.
On Thursday, Chilliwack RCMP said officers were called to the Kingfisher Trail in the Yarrow area of Chilliwack around 12:45 p.m. PT Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the boy had died from his injuries.
On Friday, Mallory Manley, 35, confirmed her son Weston was the boy killed.
"Weston was a very special boy and we are absolutely heartbroken," Manley said over Facebook Messenger.
"He was honestly the most amazing human being. So kind and goofy and still loved cuddles."
Manley said Weston was with an outdoor camp group while walking along the trail.
Weston's father, Glen Schwarzfeld, 37, posted on Facebook Thursday morning about his son's death.
"He lived every moment of his life full of joy and excitement and brought such happiness and passion to this world," Schwarzfeld wrote. "In his almost six years on earth, he truly made an impact and we know he will be missed by many."
Schwarzfeld said Weston loved his 11-month-old sister, June, and always wanted to be holding her hand or touching her.
"Everything she did he would say 'I'm so proud of her!'" Schwarzfeld wrote.
"He was the most affectionate and sweetest boy and every day will be a struggle to move on without him. We are still in disbelief and wish more than anything it wasn't true."
Schwarzfeld said on Facebook a celebration of life is being planned.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.