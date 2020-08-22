Boy killed by falling tree in Chilliwack 'brought such happiness,' parents say

A Chilliwack couple has identified their five-year-old son, Weston Schwarzfeld, as the boy killed by a falling tree in the city earlier this week.

On Thursday, Chilliwack RCMP said officers were called to the Kingfisher Trail in the Yarrow area of Chilliwack around 12:45 p.m. PT Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the boy had died from his injuries.

On Friday, Mallory Manley, 35, confirmed her son Weston was the boy killed.

"Weston was a very special boy and we are absolutely heartbroken," Manley said over Facebook Messenger.

"He was honestly the most amazing human being. So kind and goofy and still loved cuddles."

'We are absolutely heartbroken,' said Mallory Manley, about the death of her son, Weston. (Glen Schwarzfeld)

Manley said Weston was with an outdoor camp group while walking along the trail.

Weston's father, Glen Schwarzfeld, 37, posted on Facebook Thursday morning about his son's death.

Glen Schwarzfeld, left, paid tribute to his son, Weston, on Facebook. (Glen Schwarzfeld)

"He lived every moment of his life full of joy and excitement and brought such happiness and passion to this world," Schwarzfeld wrote. "In his almost six years on earth, he truly made an impact and we know he will be missed by many."

Schwarzfeld said Weston loved his 11-month-old sister, June, and always wanted to be holding her hand or touching her.

Weston, right, was always proud of his little sister, his father wrote on Facebook. (Glen Schwarzfeld)

"Everything she did he would say 'I'm so proud of her!'" Schwarzfeld wrote.

"He was the most affectionate and sweetest boy and every day will be a struggle to move on without him. We are still in disbelief and wish more than anything it wasn't true."

Schwarzfeld said on Facebook a celebration of life is being planned.