14-year-old snowmobiler reported missing has been found

UPDATE, Feb. 18, 2020: Kelowna RCMP said the boy reported missing late Monday has been located and is "safe and sound."

EARLIER:

Search and rescue crews in the Central Okanagan are searching for a 14-year-old boy after the group he had been snowmobiling with reported him missing.

Kelowna RCMP were first notified of three missing snowmobilers shortly after 6 p.m. PT Monday. A father and his two teenage sons hadn't returned from a trip into Graystokes Provincial Park, east of Kelowna, according to a police statement Tuesday.

Shortly after, the father and one son returned to their vehicle. They said they had somehow become separated from the 14-year-old and couldn't find him again.

RCMP called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews to help in a ground search overnight, which continued Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP.