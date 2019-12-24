Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run incident that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured Monday evening.

The boy was found near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Humphries Street at around 5:25 p.m., police said Tuesday in a statement.

He was taken to hospital with injuries including broken bones and a concussion.

The driver and vehicle suspected of hitting the boy did not remain at the scene.

Police are hoping witnesses in the area at the time of the incident will come forward.

Anyone living in the area with surveillance cameras, or anyone with information about the suspect's vehicle or the circumstances surrounding the incident is asked to call the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.