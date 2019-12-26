Skip to Main Content
No injuries after CN train derailment near B.C.-Alberta border
No injuries after CN train derailment near B.C.-Alberta border

Canadian National says 26 railcars carrying potash derailed early Thursday east of Mount Robson.

Canadian National says the derailed train was carrying potash and no other commodities. (Dónal O'Beirne)

Canadian National Railway (CN) says investigations are underway after one of its trains derailed east of Mount Robson near the B.C.-Alberta border early Thursday morning. 

The incident took place at 5 a.m. MT in the Fraser Fort-George region of B.C., which is located 30 kilometres east of Mount Robson.

A spokesperson for the railway corporation said in a statement 26 railcars derailed. According to early reports, CN says one or two of the derailed cars are partially submerged in Moose Lake. 

CN says the train was only carrying potash and no other commodities. No dangerous goods were involved

There were no injuries or fires. The tracks have been shut down as the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The spokesperson said CN's environmental experts are working with government authorities to evaluate any environmental impacts. 

In its statement, CN thanked first responders and apologized "for the inconvenience caused."

