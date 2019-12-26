Boxing Day snowfall in forecast for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

It wasn't a white Christmas in the Lower Mainland, but it might still be a snowy Boxing Day.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Thursday, warning of snowfall at higher elevations.

The small accumulations of snow are forecast to start coming down Thursday night.

Two to four centimetres is expected in the Fraser Valley and higher elevation areas of Metro Vancouver — such as Coquitlam and parts of Burnaby. Up to five centimetres of snow is expected in the eastern Fraser Valley.

The precipitation is expected to turn to rain by the middle of the night in Metro Vancouver, while eastern parts of the Fraser Valley could see snow until Friday morning.

Any snow in Vancouver isn't expected to stick around for long, however, with the forecast calling for temperatures up to 6 C in the city and rain over the weekend.