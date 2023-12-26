Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed on Boxing Day because of rockfall

Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has been closed on Boxing Day because of debris flow and falling rocks, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at 6:15 p.m. Monday, saying that there were rocks on the road for a 10-kilometre stretch between Cathedral Grove Provincial Park and Koen Road. It said Tuesday morning that a geotechnical assessment has been completed, and cleanup is underway.

No detour is available, according to DriveBC, with the next update expected at 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

It comes months after the route, the only major road connecting Tofino, Port Alberni and Ucluelet to the rest of Vancouver Island, saw prolonged work to reduce the risk of rockfall.

⛔️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy4</a> is CLOSED between Cathedral Grove/MacMillan Prov. Park and Koen Rd. due to debris flow and falling rock. Assessment in progress. Next update at 9:00 AM Dec. 26th.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortAlberni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortAlberni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CameronLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CameronLake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanIsle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanIsle</a><br>ℹ️ <a href="https://t.co/v9G6UvS6Kn">https://t.co/v9G6UvS6Kn</a> <a href="https://t.co/L6O892hL3h">pic.twitter.com/L6O892hL3h</a> —@DriveBC

Rock-scaling work saw periodic closures of the stretch between July and August, following the Cameron Bluffs wildfire in June.

The transportation ministry said the work was essential to reduce the instability of the slope above the highway that was caused by the wildfire.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming had told CBC News that travellers may notice enhancement through the Cameron Lake area, such as the addition of "extensive" fencing to catch any small debris that may fall.

DriveBC says that a circuitous detour through logging roads, that was made available during wildfire season, will not be available on Boxing Day.

CBC News has reached out to DriveBC for this story.

The debris flow and rockfall follows a significant storm that struck Vancouver Island on Christmas Day. Environment Canada says western Vancouver Island saw more than 100 millimetres of rain.

Want a birds eye view of work underway to install protective rockfall netting on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy4</a> following the wildfire at Cameron Lake Bluffs? <br>Look no further. 🙂 <br>The highway remains closed but is on track to reopen by June 24-25.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tofino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tofino</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortAlberni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortAlberni</a> <a href="https://t.co/xSHBfS8fur">pic.twitter.com/xSHBfS8fur</a> —@TranBC

Ross Macdonald, an Environment Canada meteorologist, told CBC News that a new storm system will start up on Wednesday that could bring more rain to the region.

"This one is going to be more focused, with a little bit heavier rain, again on the west side of [Vancouver] Island, as well as up in the North and Central Coast toward Bella Bella and Haida Gwaii," he said.

Macdonald says the storm will once again bring heavy winds to Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver. A flood watch remains in place for the north, central and west portions of the island.