YVR warns of heavy congestion en route to airport due to Boxing Day sales
The McArthurGlen outlet shopping centre, close to the airport, is a popular destination for shoppers
The Vancouver International Airport is warning travellers to arrive early to avoid expected traffic delays.
The airport said in a statement that it's expecting the annual Boxing Day sales at the nearby McArthurGlen outlet shopping centre to create heavy congestion.
It encourages pre-booking parking spots in the airport's lots, and warns the long-term parking lot will be most affected by delays due to proximity to the mall.
Airport staff are working closely with RCMP road safety enforcement.
Boxing Day is already one of the busiest travel days of the year and upwards of 90,000 people could be travelling through the terminal.
The airport also reminds travellers to confirm flight reservations and determine baggage specifications in advance, while avoiding packing liquids, gels and other prohibited items in carry-on items.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.