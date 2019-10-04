Bowen Islanders welcome hard 'core' fruit fans to Applefest on Saturday

If you want to pick up a pie, you better catch an early ferry.

That's the advice from Sarah Haxby, one of the organizers of Applefest, an annual festival held on Bowen Island for over 20 years that celebrates the fruit growing abundantly on the small island off the coast of West Vancouver, B.C. This year's event takes place Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applefest is held at the historic Davies Orchard, which was first planted in 1887. It features an apple pie baking contest, apple cider pressing and, of course, numerous apples on display from more than100 varieties grown on Bowen.

The orchard is walking distance from Snug Cove, where the ferry pulls in from the mainland.

"Look for the gigantic apple which will lead you down cottage lane," said Haxby in an interview on CBC's The Early Edition.

Haxby said the festival highlight for her is teaching kids about the island's apple heritage. She said there are orchards on the island dating back to the 1860s and she herself has a beloved Bramley apple tree that is 130-years-old.

There are only about 3,600 residents on the island and Haxby said the pie contest can be pretty competitive.

"The bakers take it quite seriously, they keep their recipes secret," said Haxby, adding winners get a $100 cash prize and a year of bragging rights.

This year, a member of the Davies family will be the contest's special judge.

And while the festival is not new, Haxby said other celebrations, like the Salt Spring Island Apple Festival in September are much larger than Bowen's.

"It's one of the smaller festivals, but it has a big heart," said Haxby.

British Columbians have no shortage of apple events to attend this month, including: Apple Festival at the University of British Columbia, Halfmoon Bay Apple Festival, and Applefest 2019 on Denman Island. Events happening this weekend include Fort Langley, Delta and Maple Ridge.