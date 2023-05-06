Boundary Lake wildfire prompts local state of emergency, evacuation orders

A wildfire burning east of Fort St. John on the border of B.C. and Alberta has led to the declaration of a local state of emergency for Electoral Area B in the Peace River Regional District.

The Boundary Lake wildfire was discovered Friday and has grown to 1,900 hectares in size. The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the fire as out of control as it continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

The district says the wildfire poses an imminent threat to people and property. It has ordered the evacuation of properties in the communities of Boundary and Goodlow.

Affected residents are being asked to evacuate immediately. Supports services are available at a reception centre that has been opened at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for seven days and allows the district to take any necessary actions to "alleviate the effects of the emergency."

There are three wildfires of note burning in the Prince George Fire Centre. Along with the Boundary Lake wildfire, the Teare Creek wildfire has prompted evacuations in and around the village of McBride. The Coffee Creek wildfire is now being held, according to the BCWS.

"Crews, helicopters and air tankers are being directed to the highest priority fires to protect human life and property," the BCWS said in an update.