Police to give more details about Belgian tourist killed hitchhiking in B.C.

Police say a Belgian tourist found dead near Boston Bar, B.C., last month was the victim of a homicide.

Amelie Sakkalis, 28, was hitchhiking from Penticton, B.C., to Vancouver when she was killed, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweeted today.

"IHIT would like to speak with anyone who provided Miss Sakkalis a ride between Penticton and Boston Bar on Aug. 22, 2018," spokesperson Frank Jang said in a statement.

"Amelie's family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers."

Sakkalis's body was discovered on Aug. 22 north of Boston Bar, near where Highway 1 meets Kahmoose Road.

A man was arrested in the area where the body was found, but IHIT said Wednesday he has now been released.

The IHIT says its officers, along with RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service, are investigating the homicide.

Police are holding a news conference to provide more details on the case at 11:15 a.m. PT.

Read more from CBC British Columbia