1 arrested after 'suspicious death' discovered near Boston Bar

Homicide investigators say one person was arrested after a body was discovered near Boston Bar Wednesday evening in what police have characterized as a "suspicious death."

RCMP said in a Thursday statement that officers were called to a "suspicious occurrence" north of Boston Bar, near Highway 1 Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. PT.

There, police said a body was found and a person at the scene was taken into custody.

Boston Bar is about 65 kilometres north of Hope.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said its officers were on the scene near Kahmoose Road trying to identify the body.

The incident does not appear random, RCMP said, and asked anyone with information to contact IHIT.

A spokesperson for the homicide team declined to comment Thursday night.