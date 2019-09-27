Bordeaux aficionados anticipate 2016 vintage ahead of weekend release

Wine enthusiasts are awaiting the release of the latest French Bordeaux vintages, which arrive in B.C. Liquor Stores on Saturday.

Extreme collectors and aficionados often camp out overnight in hopes of snagging some of the exclusive wine, a southwest vintage in high demand because of its ability to develop more complex flavours as it ages.

Bottles can cost anywhere between $29 and $3,500.

This year, more than 10,000 cases of the 2016 vintage will be on offer in 32 liquor stores across B.C.

"The fruit is ripe and powerful but balanced by great finesse," said Barb Philip, master of wine and category manager for B.C. Liquor Stores.

Some Bordeaux can be cellared for as long as 40 years.

