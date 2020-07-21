Portraits of distinguished B.C. women — including Dr. Bonnie Henry — featured in fundraiser

Organizers of an online event featuring the painted portraits of 40 distinguished Victoria-area women hope to raise $40,000 for Our Place, an inner-city organization that helps vulnerable individuals.

Elfrida Schragen, 75, is the artist behind the paintings. It's her second project with the non-profit group, the first being a series of portraits of people experiencing homelessness in 2007.

The project, called Admired: Portraits of Women Leaders in our Community, was inspired by conversations Schragen was having with friends.

"I love to do portraits. I was talking to various women of my age. They've done significant things … as they age, they're kind of slipping from view," Schragen said to host Kathryn Marlow on CBC's All Points West.

"They should be remembered and honoured in some way."

Schragen approached Our Place with the idea, and it "just kind of snowballed" from there, she says.

She approached more than 40 distinguished women in the Victoria area, meeting to photograph them and then get to know them.

"I like to talk to them, get to know them and see them from many angles," Schragen said.

Dell Dick, a leader in the Songhees Nation, is one of the women painted by Elfrida Schragen for a fundraising project titled, Admired: Portraits of Women Leaders in our Community. (Elfrida Schragen/Admired Portraits of Women Leaders in our Community)

The women she painted include Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Songhees leader Dell Dick, and writer Lorna Crozier.

A late addition was Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who Schragen described as "charming" and "generous."

"It was difficult to get a time to photograph her. She's a very busy woman," she said.

The portraits can be viewed online until the end of July. Visitors to the site can make a tax-deductible donation of any amount to indicate which painting they admire most, with the goal of raising $1,000 per portrait, or $40,000 in total.

All donors will be invited to an exhibition of the portraits, at a yet-to-be determined date.

Listen to the full interview with artist Elfrida Schragen here: