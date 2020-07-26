Visiting Third Beach? Dr. Bonnie Henry's portrait is watching

Third Beach visitors this weekend were met with Dr. Bonnie Henry's stern gaze.

A stencil portrait of B.C.'s provincial health officer appeared at the beach in Stanley Park sometime on Saturday, eliciting a strong reaction on social media.

Vancouver street artist iHeart, known for his murals across the city, shared an image of the artwork Saturday morning on his Instagram feed with the caption, "there's a new lifeguard on duty at Third Beach."

"I put Dr. Bonnie down at Third as a gentle reminder that although we might be over Covid, it's not over us," the artist, who keeps his identity a secret, said in a message to CBC News.⁠

The beach was the site of a drum circle Tuesday evening, which saw a large crowd of people drumming and dancing close together.⁠

Henry addressed the gathering at her briefing Wednesday.

"Being outside means it's less risky, but it's not zero risk," Henry said, appealing to people to keep their groups small and stay a safe distance from others.⁠

Can someone put a massive printed cut out of Dr. Bonnie Henry at Third Beach? <a href="https://t.co/Kpl30zTLyv">https://t.co/Kpl30zTLyv</a> —@MediatedReality

People on social media had a mixed reaction to the steely rendition of Henry.

"Aunt Bonnie keeping us in check," a user wrote.

"I love it!" said another. "Don't mess with Bonnie."

"Dr. Henry's scowling head on a stick is disrespectful and cheap, not art," one comment read.

It's not yet clear how long the portrait will stay up. One person suggested the portrait should remain there for the rest of the summer.