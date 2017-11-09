Provincial health officer calls on B.C. to 'urgently' decriminalize possession of illicit drugs

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry is recommending B.C. urgently move to decriminalize possession of illegal drugs for personal use.

In a nearly 50-page report released on Wednesday, Henry provides an extensive overview of the policies the province has enacted to stop the overdose crisis, and writes that decriminalization is "a fundamental underpinning and necessary step" of the provincial response.

The report, titled "Stopping the Harm: Decriminalization of People Who Use Drugs in B.C.," comes almost exactly three years after B.C. declared a public health emergency in response to the escalating crisis.

It calls on two provincial mechanisms to decriminalize people who use drugs.

The first would use the Police Act to allow the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General to "set broad provincial priorities with respect to people who use drugs."

"This type of approach would provide pathways for police to link people to health and social services, and would support the use of administrative penalties rather than criminal charges for simple possession," the report reads.

The second option, which would also use the Police Act, would add a provision preventing any member of a police force in B.C. from using resources on the enforcement of simple possession offences.

"Given that the current regulatory regime is ineffective, harmful, and stigmatizing, and in the absence of federal interest in moving away from criminalizing simple possession of controlled drugs, and as the overdose crisis continues, it is incumbent on the province of B.C. to act," the report reads in part.

Taking stock of the crisis

The report runs through the policy options the province has taken since the start of the crisis, including the expansion of supervised consumption sites, the creation of a ministry dedicated to mental health and addictions, and the rapid distribution of publicly funded naloxone kits, along with a number of other policies based on the principles of harm reduction.

Naloxone injections can reverse the effects of an overdose from opioids including heroin and fentanyl. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

It also paints a dire portrait of the toll the crisis has taken.

Since the declaration of the public health emergency in April 2016, over 3,700 British Columbians have died from a preventable overdose, according to the report.

Overdose deaths have become the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. since 2016. In 2018, there were 4.5 times more overdose deaths than deaths from motor vehicle crashes.

The report also notes that overdose deaths in the province have become so pervasive that they contributed to a measurable decrease in life expectancy for British Columbians.