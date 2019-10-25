Legendary producer Bonnie Arnold feted at Vancouver animation festival

You might not have heard her name, but there's a very good chance you've seen one of her films: Tarzan, Toy Story, or How to Train Your Dragon.

Bonnie Arnold is the Academy Award-nominated producer behind the beloved films. She was in Vancouver to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Spark Animation Film Festival Thursday.

Before the event, she spoke with host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's On The Coast about how she got her start, women in animation, and Vancouver's role in the film industry.

Arnold said she feels lucky for being in the position she's in now, saying she spent years keeping her head down and doing the work with the long-term goal of eventually becoming a producer.

Her big break came in 1991 when she met with the Disney corporation.

"Someone I met with at Disney that was interviewing me for another job called me after we had the interview and she said to me, have you ever considered animation?" Arnold said.

Arnold hadn't, but thought what did she have to lose and ended up meeting with the team from Disney Feature Animation.

"He said well, we do have this little bitty small picture that we're trying to produce with this company up in Northern California. Would you be interested?"

Arnold said yes — but only if she could be producer. He said he would consider it, and eventually gave her the position.

The film? Toy Story, which went to become one of the highest grossing animated movies in history.

On women in the industry:

Arnold says since her start in the industry, workplace culture has "definitely" become more amenable to women.

She says she's especially happy to see that women are graduating from animation and film schools at the same rate as men.

Kit Harrington, Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Bonnie Arnold, Cate Blanchett and Djimon Hounsou attend the How To Train Your Dragon 2 premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"I just feel like there's so many more opportunities because there with all these new platforms," she said.

"If you're coming up and you're getting out of school or you're thinking you're getting ready to go to school ... it's just like, move over here we come."

On Vancouver as an animation hub:

Arnold says Vancouver has a reputation as a great place for talent with plenty of financial advantages.

"With all the advances in technology ... you can work in different places and do your job," she said.

"[Vancouver] is a place where you can be here and you can work there and ... the folks in L.A. could supervise it if they need to."

The Spark Animation Festival runs from October 24 to 27.

Listen to the full interview with Bonnie Arnold on CBC's On The Coast: