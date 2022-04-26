Human remains discovered near Kamloops airport for second time in two weeks

Kamloops RCMP say they have discovered two human bones in two weeks on the North Shore trail near the Kamloops Airport.

Mounties say the first human bone was discovered on March 26, with the second one found by a hiker on April 9 in the southern Interior city.

After the first discovery, investigators combed the area using sniffer and cadaver dogs, as well as search and rescue teams, but found no other "items of significance" for the investigation.

"Due to the proximity of the bones, it is suspected the two are related, but we won't know for certain until a DNA analysis is completed," said Const. Crystal Evelyn. "Since that first bone was located, the area has been searched extensively."

"Air service and police boats have also been utilized to expand that search and cover the shoreline as well."

The B.C. Coroners Service is assisting the RCMP with the investigation, according to Evelyn.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2022-11538.