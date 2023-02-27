Bomb threat shuts down Highway 97 through Kelowna

Traffic is snarled along a major artery in Kelowna due to what police say is a suspicious object they worry could be a bomb.

Highway 97 through the city is closed in both directions at Cooper Road and Hardy Road.

Cnst. Mike Della-Paolera says they were alerted to "something on the ground that was a little suspicious" early in the afternoon Monday.

"It appeared to us to be an explosive device, but we are unsure if it is," he said.

Della-Paolera says the RCMP explosives unit in the Lower Mainland viewed pictures of the object and "were concerned with what they saw."

He says a team has been dispatched to assess and dispose of the device, and until then, the area is closed to the public "for the remainder of the day, probably."

More to come.