Man faces charges in alleged bomb threat at Browns Socialhouse in Surrey, B.C.

A man has been charged following an alleged bomb threat at a Surrey restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

Mohammed Shalmeen Gafoor, 43, has been charged with mischief, three counts of unlawful confinement and three counts of uttering threats.

Gafoor remains in custody and is expected to make an appearance Wednesday in Surrey Provincial Court.

Police have released few details about the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. PT at the Browns Socialhouse restaurant near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue.

Few diners in restaurant at the time

John Gillis, vice-president of operations for Browns Socialhouse, confirmed there was a bomb threat at the Surrey Centre location on Sunday afternoon.

Less than 20 diners were in the restaurant at the time, Gillis said.

"He was in there for a little while and called a staff member over and said, 'Hey, I've got a bomb,'" alleged Gillis.

"He allowed everybody to leave except a few individual staff members that he wanted to stay with him."

Employees said the staff involved were shaken after the incident. (Alex Migdal/CBC)

Gillis said it was unclear why the man allegedly allowed some people to leave or what might have motivated Gafoor's actions.

Police were called and arrested the suspect without incident. Gillis said the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Staff shaken after incident

Nha Tran, the owner of Knight and Day Restaurant across the street, said he saw up to eight police cars pull up to the restaurant.

"I saw they all pull out guns and they run very low," he said. "Some of them went to the car and took out bullet vests."

Police stayed at the scene for about two hours, Tran said.

Gafoor had faced multiple charges dating back to 1997, according to court records. In 2016, he was charged with one count of uttering threats.

Late Monday morning, a handful of diners sat in the restaurant.

Gillis said police offered counselling to the staff who were involved.

"It's a pretty tough experience on anybody going through something like that."