Boil water advisory in effect for part of Salt Spring Island
The Capital Regional District (CRD) has issued a boil water advisory after a water main broke on Salt Spring Island. The water main has been repaired, but water may have been contaminated in the process.
Residents in the Highland water service area should boil water before using it
About 80 homes on Salt Spring Island are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
The Capital Regional District (CRD) is testing the water to make sure it isn't contaminated, after a water main was damaged by a tree that had wrapped around it. The main was repaired Sunday.
Dan Robson, with the CRD, says the advisory is a cautionary measure.
"Because we really don't know if water quality was compromised, we'll go through the process of proving that out through water sampling and testing as well."
Robson says the CRD hopes to get the all-clear by Tuesday or Wednesday.
In the meantime, residents should boil water before drinking it, using it to prepare food, or brushing teeth. Full details and updates can be found on the CRD website.
