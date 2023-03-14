Around 100 frontline Vancouver police officers to wear body cameras in pilot project

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says it will equip a group of officers with body cameras to enhance transparency and accountability for a trial period starting this fall.

The announcement of the pilot project, detailed in a report to the Vancouver Police Board, comes a month after a B.C. Coroners Service inquest into the beating death of a man from the Sunshine Coast in 2015 recommended the force implement the technology.

Myles Gray was 33 when a violent confrontation with several police officers on the Vancouver-Burnaby border ended in his death.

In May, the inquest's findings deemed his death a homicide and made three recommendations, which included two for the VPD.

One was to expedite the implementation of the use of body-worn cameras (BWC) with the ability to record audio for all patrol officers; the other was the review and enhance crisis de-escalation and containment training.

A central issue in the Myles Gray inquest was the lack of witnesses who saw what happened between him and the officers involved in his death in a Burnaby backyard.

Myles Gray in an undated photo. Gray, 33, died after a violent confrontation with police officers in a Burnaby, B.C., backyard on Aug. 13, 2015. (Justice for Myles Gray/Facebook)

"The VPD supports these recommendations and is committed to implementing them," reads the report, which will be presented to the police board at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The force says the VPD BWC Pilot Project will be launched this fall and run for six months.

Around 100 uniformed officers from its patrol and traffic sections will wear the cameras, which will be able to record video and audio.

The VPD currently has a request for proposal out to obtain the equipment for the pilot project, which closes June 19.

Cameras first considered in 2009

The report said VPD has been exploring the feasibility of BWCs since 2009.

In 2014 it submitted a report to the board detailing their benefits, but also concerns over managing the technology and privacy issues over what they could document.

That report said a pilot project was being contemplated for mid-2014 following the completion of a similar pilot by the Edmonton Police Service, which ended in mid-July 2014.

In March, the Alberta government announced that BWCs would be made mandatory for all police officers in that province.

The latest report to the Vancouver Police Board does not mention the reasons behind the lag in implementing a pilot project for Vancouver officers.

"The VPD continued to monitor the latest developments and solutions to the challenges around equipment, data storage and BWC implementation, while assessing the feasibility of implementing these devices within the VPD," said the report about the BWC process.

Full roll-out planned

In July 2021, the force recommended the province implement the use of BWCs through provincial laws. In November 2022, VPD formed a committee to specifically look at the issue. In December, Vancouver City Council approved $200,000 in funding for the pilot project, which will comply with B.C. provincial policing standards.

Over the course of the pilot project, the VPD said, it will review users' experiences, consult with community representatives over their use and then conduct an assessment, "to ensure compliance with standards and policies, establish best practices with regards to training, and develop a full deployment plan for BWCs."

The force said the overall plan is to secure funding and implement BWCs for all frontline officers.

The report to the police board also addresses and details several de-escalation and containment training programs that have been implemented within the force over the past 10 years.

"The VPD will continue to deliver leading edge training on crisis de-escalation and containment through a blended approach," said the report in response to the recommendation from the Gray inquest.