Person arrested and released following discovery of body in Vancouver Island home

RCMP on Vancouver Island have made an arrest following the discovery of a body over the weekend inside a home in Sooke, B.C.

On Sunday, just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the home on Throup Road where the body was found, police said Monday in a statement.

An individual who police are calling a person of interest was arrested at the scene but has since been released as the investigation continues.

Police say both the person of interest and the victim knew each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is working closely with Sooke RCMP, police said. No further information is being released.