Possible body sighting prompts search along Columbia River near Revelstoke

Rescue crews in Revelstoke, B.C., have launched a search along a stretch of the Columbia River after someone reported seeing a possible body floating downstream early Sunday evening.

Revelstoke RCMP received a call to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services on Sunday around 6:40 p.m. PT, after someone reported the sighting near the Highway 1 bridge that spans the river, according to a police news release.

Police and Revelstoke Search and Rescue immediately launched rescue boats on the river and a helicopter to aid in the search, the statement said.

Crews continued the search Monday, with added support from aircraft from both agencies.

RCMP are asking witnesses who might have seen something similar, or if a friend or family member is overdue, to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.