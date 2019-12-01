Body of homeless man found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster
RCMP say body of David Boltwood, 66, was discovered Friday
RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have released more details about the suspicious death of a person they discovered near an alley on Friday.
On Saturday, police said the remains were those of David Boltwood, 66, of no fixed address. Boltwood was often seen around Kamloop's North Shore neighbourhood in a wheelchair, police said. His last contact with RCMP was on Nov. 4.
Police say Boltwood's body was found wrapped in a rug and left near some dumpsters in the alley behind 170 Carston Crescent on the evening of Nov. 29.
Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said police have released Boltwood's name and details about his death in order to help their investigation.
Pillay has asked that anyone who knows where Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29 contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
"It is too early to confirm if Mr. Boltwood died as a result of a criminal act. However, it is clearly a crime to dispose of human remains in this manner," he said.
On Friday, Pillay said the body was clearly "not someone who died from exposure."
