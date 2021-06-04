Body of missing Chilliwack mother located by police

Police have located the body of 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack, B.C., who went missing in January.

Chilliwack RCMP say they were notified of the discovery of a woman's body in the Fraser River near Coquitlam on Wednesday.

Police say they have confirmed that it's the 23-year-old woman.

According to a statement from RCMP, there is no evidence of criminal involvement in her death.

Police say the woman's family has been notified and they have asked for privacy as they grieve.

The 23-year-old mother of two was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street in Chilliwack. She was reported missing a day later.

Chilliwack RCMP says their investigation into her disappearance is over.

However, the BC Coroners Service is conducting an investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means her death occurred.