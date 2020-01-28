Body found in rural Maple Ridge ID'd as championship soccer player

Homicide investigators say the body of a man found more than two weeks ago in a rural area used mostly by walkers is that of former U-18 championship soccer player Edi Bogere-Nyigwo.

The 24-year-old was last seen leaving his home at around 7 p.m., Dec. 27, 2019, police said Tuesday. Bogere-Nyigwo's body was found on Jan. 11 in a vacant, forested property in the 24500 block of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police are asking anyone who knew Bohere-Nyigwo to come forward. Investigators do not believe his death is random.

"We believe there are still those with important information who have yet to speak with us," said Sgt. Frank Jang integrated homicide investigative team (IHIT).. "Edi was a talented soccer player and a member of Coquitlam's Sparta SC U-18 squad that won the Canadian National Championship."

Investigators say they are now trying to determine a motive for the killing and are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- 4448.