RCMP investigating after body discovered at Kelowna park
Investigators with the RCMP's serious crime unit have been called in after the body of a man was discovered at a park in Kelowna, B.C.
RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after body found in 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue
The discovery was reported to RCMP around 8:15 a.m. Monday after the body was found in the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue near Burtch Road, according to a statement from the Kelowna detachment.
The B.C. Coroners Service is also on scene to assist with the investigation.
More information will be released once it becomes available, police said.