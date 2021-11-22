RCMP investigating after body discovered at Kelowna park

Investigators with the RCMP's serious crime unit have been called in after the body of a man was discovered at a park in Kelowna, B.C.

The discovery was reported to RCMP around 8:15 a.m. Monday after the body was found in the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue near Burtch Road, according to a statement from the Kelowna detachment.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also on scene to assist with the investigation.

More information will be released once it becomes available, police said.