British Columbia

RCMP investigating after body discovered at Kelowna park

Investigators with the RCMP's serious crime unit have been called in after the body of a man was discovered at a park in Kelowna, B.C.

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after body found in 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue

RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after someone found a body in a city park on Monday. (RCMP)

The discovery was reported to RCMP around 8:15 a.m. Monday after the body was found in the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue near Burtch Road, according to a statement from the Kelowna detachment.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also on scene to assist with the investigation.

More information will be released once it becomes available, police said. 

